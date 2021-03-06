Thailand freezes electricity charges until August billing cycle

To help reduce people’s cost of living amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Energy Regulatory Commission has decided to freeze the variable FT charge at the same rate for another four months, resulting in the same 3.61 baht per unit electricity fee until the August billing cycle.

The Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission’s Secretary General Komkrit Tantravanich, has revealed that the commission has decided to maintain the variable Fuel Adjustment Cost or FT charge in electricity bills at the same rate for another four months to help the general public affected from COVID-19 pandemic.

The FT will likely increase after the freeze by 10.07 baht per unit, due to the rising global oil price, the weakening Thai baht from 30 to 31 baht per US dollar, and a significant jump in the demand for global fuel with the recovery of the world’s economy as the pandemic deescalates.

The likely increase in the FT will result in a higher electricity rate per unit charged to the general public, expected to be 3.68 baht in the September to December billing cycles. (NNT)













