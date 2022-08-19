‘Thailand Focus 2022: THE NEW HOPE’ at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Aug 24-26

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will organize ‘Thailand Focus 2022: THE NEW HOPE’ which will project the potential of listed companies and the resilient and advanced Thai economy in the new context. The forum will be graciously presided over by Minister of Finance, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, with special keynote speech focusing on the strategies to stimulate the economy after the country reopening with an aim to boost confidence among foreign institutional investors. In addition, the representatives from the business sector, and financial and capital market will provide insightful information on strategic business operations. This year, top executives of over 120 listed companies will present their business information to institutional investors in the event, to be organized during August 24-26, 2022 at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok.







SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that Thailand Focus has continuously been organized for the 16th year and this year’s theme of ‘THE NEW HOPE’ will present the potential and strength of the Thai capital market and the local economy that can strategically withstand and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic to be an attractive investment hub for global investors once again. Thailand Focus provides an opportunity for institutional investors from every corner of the world to gain insights on the government’s strategies to drive the economy, as well as Thai listed companies’ business tactics to develop and expand their business under the changing context.







Significantly, the sign of foreign investors’ buying spree in Thai shares is currently evident, as such reinforcing their interest in investing in the Thai capital market. Moreover, many industries have made outstanding adaptability, while listed companies have also adapted themselves to brace for competition and future business, and advanced to become regional corporations. Therefore, this is considered a great opportunity to present the essence on the new era of investment opportunities to global institutional investors.







“Thailand Focus 2022 will help build confidence among global institutional investors and pinpoint new investment opportunities in the Thai stock market. Exclusively, the Minister of Finance will be a keynote speaker on the topic of ‘Thailand’s Economic Reopening and Enhancing Competitive Advantage’, to shed light on economic directions and strategies of the government to stimulate the economic recovery and sharpen the country’s competitive edge. The Governor of Bank of Thailand, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, will provide the information on specific policies and guidelines for building a strong future-ready economy, while Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt will present how to turn Bangkok into the new normal. Furthermore, other topics of interest will cover the industries and businesses which are the country’s future to be shared by representatives from the government sector and high-ranking executives of leading listed companies,” added Pakorn.



Senior executives of over 120 listed companies from all industries will share first-hand business information and strategies towards future growth and sustainability to global institutional investors. Listed companies’ promising potential will enhance the Thai capital market’s outstanding and attractiveness for long-term investment.

‘Thailand Focus 2022: THE NEW HOPE’ event will be held from August 24-26, 2022 at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. Investors and interested parties can watch the first day of the seminar and various other interesting seminars via SET’s website, Facebook and YouTube: SET Thailand from 9.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m. Please visit www.set.or.th/thailandfocus for more details. (NNT)

































