Thailand enhances measures to protect children from online pornography

Reports have surfaced about explicit adult content being circulated via online media. As children have easy access to online media, authorities are urging parents to supervise their children’s online activities and provide guidance. Relevant officials are meanwhile pushing to suppress offenders who circulate pornography online.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has told the Royal Thai Police and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to act decisively against the propagation of inappropriate online content. He also expressed concern that exposure to explicit adult content would be detrimental to the development of children and minors.







Gen Prayut asked that parents supervise their children’s online activities and provide them with guidance about the appropriate use of online media. He added that schools must inform minors about both the benefits and risks associated with online media.

Selling pornography depicting individuals aged 18 years and older is punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both penalties.





Possession of child pornography is meanwhile punishable by up to five years in prison, being fined up to 100,000 baht, or both penalties as well. Those sharing child pornography can face prison terms of up to seven years, a maximum fine of 140,000 baht, or both. Offenders will be additionally penalized under the Computer Crime Act. (NNT)

































