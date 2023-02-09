Thailand donates 5 million baht for Türkiye quake

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday handed over the Thai government’s humanitarian assistance of 5 million baht to the government of Türkiye through Mrs Serap Ersoy, the Ambassador of Türkiye to Thailand, for the Türkiye-Syria earthquakes incident at the Government House.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the massive quake that hit Türkiye and Syria in early Monday.







He also handed over the Thai government’s humanitarian assistance to Türkiye through the Ambassador.

Meanwhile, the Thai Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it has received a report from the Thai embassy in Türkiye that one Thai woman has died in the quake in Türkiye as her body was found under collapsed buildings in the town of Iskenderun.









The ministry expressed condolences to family of the victim, as it said that the Thai Embassy is coordinating with Turkish officials over arrangements for the repatriation of the victim’s body.

The officials from the Department of Employment and the Social Security Office said the woman was 28-year-old Chamaiporn Homsanthia from Chaiyaphum province. She went to work in Türkiye by own, not registered with the Department of Employment. She was a worker at a spa centre of Ramada by Wyndham Iskenderun.

Meanwhile, a team of 42 Thai search and rescue workers will leave Bangkok tonight for Türkiye. (TNA)



































