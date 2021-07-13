Home Latest News Thailand News Thailand COVID-19 Situation as of 13 July, 2021
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Stories
Thailand allows struggling households and small businesses to delay electricity bill payments
Thailand’s Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that households and small businesses struggling to keep up with monthly electricity payments during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Over 12.9 million people in Thailand have received vaccines
Number of people who received vaccines: 1st dose: + 297,542 2nd dose: + 41,438 Total: 12,908,193 * 353,712 people infected (+8,685) * 255,455 discharged from hospital (+3,797) * 95,410 in...
Chonburi new case record high at 459, Bangkok logs 2,631, Phuket 1 and Chiang...
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({}); ...
Thailand COVID-19 Situation as of 13 July, 2021
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({});
HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha anoints Buddhist Lent candles to be presented to temples in Thailand
Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida has undertaken royal duties on behalf of His Majesty King Maha...