Thailand continues to transfer migrant workers to quarantine facilities for tests and observation

In Samut Sakhon, where 104 more cases of viral infection were recently found, the overall picture is now improving. Systematic management of the situation is now in place. At the Sakhon People Care Center, Krokkrak Temple, Muang Samut Sakhon district, migrant workers who are infected with COVID-19 have been arriving at the center.





Among them, six male migrant workers and 24 female migrant workers from two enterprises, came to the center for observation of their symptoms. If they are found to be infected with COVID-19, they will be transferred to a hospital. If they test negative, they will have to undergo another test. If they test negative again, they will be permitted to return home.









Dr. Naresrit Khatthasima, Head of Samut Sakhon Provincial Office of Public Health, said there are now many enterprises that wish to establish quarantine facilities to take care of their own workers and reduce the government’s burden in providing a place to establish a center. Meanwhile, there is still a need for the establishment of more Sakhon People Care Centers. (NNT)













