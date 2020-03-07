Thailand confirms one British national with Covid-19, arrives after Hong Kong transit flight

BANGKOK – The Public Health Ministry reported one more confirmed Covid-19 case, a British national, raising the total case in Thailand to 48.





Thailand is ranked the world’s 24th on the number of the total coronavirus cases.

In the daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation, the new case, announced on Friday is a British man from London. He was in Hong Kong for a transit flight on Feb 29 before arriving in Thailand.

He fell ill here and sough medical treatment at a private hospital on March3 before he was referred to the Central Chest Institute of Thailand.

Sixteen patients are now receiving treatment in hospitals and 31 persons were recovered and discharged from hospitals. Thailand recorded one death from the deadly virus.

Sukhum Kanchanapimai, Permanent Secretary for Public Health said about illegal Thai workers, returning from South Korea that airport screening found one female worker, suspected of being infected with the Covid-19. She has been placed under surveillance, awaiting the lab results.











