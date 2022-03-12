Thailand confirms neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana has once again confirmed that Thailand will remain neutral on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Expressing concern on the effect of Covid-19, the spokesperson said Thailand has no interest in witnessing the public health crisis in Ukraine being worsened by the ongoing conflict in the region. He also echoed recent statements issued by the Thai foreign minister and his counterparts urging all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” and to resolve the situation as soon as possible.



Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan o-cha has advocated for a piece dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to quickly normalize the situation.

According to the Department of Employment, there are currently 441 Thai workers in Russia. As Russia has closed its airspace to countries in Europe, the majority of the group, working as spa employees and massage therapists, are also finding it extremely difficult to purchase plane tickets to fly home. (NNT)

































