Thailand concludes hosting of 14th ASEAN Rural Development and Poverty Eradication Meeting

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has concluded its role as host of the 14th ASEAN Ministers Meeting on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication (AMRDPE), held in Bangkok from December 9 to 12, with the Ministry of Interior leading the proceedings. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul assigned Deputy Interior Minister Sasithorn Kittitharakul to chair the ministerial meeting, which drew senior representatives from ASEAN member states to review progress, exchange experiences, and set directions for regional cooperation on rural development and poverty reduction.

The meetings focused on advancing inclusive rural development through innovation, local wisdom, and community empowerment. Participants delivered national statements and adopted a joint statement outlining shared priorities to strengthen rural livelihoods and reduce poverty through long-term regional cooperation.







The program opened on Dec. 9 with the 14th ASEAN Public Private People Partnership Forum on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication, where delegates from government agencies, the private sector, youth networks, and all ASEAN member states discussed ways to strengthen community economies, improve conditions for vulnerable groups, and use innovation to advance progress toward the United Nations goal of ending poverty.

On Dec. 10, Thailand hosted the third ASEAN Village Network dialogue, where village leaders and community groups exchanged practical experiences in sustainable development and community tourism. Thai model communities from Ratchaburi, Prachinburi, and Kanchanaburi presented best practices and local products. From Dec. 10 to 11, senior officials met under the 22nd SOMRDPE to assess the implementation of the ASEAN Framework Action Plan on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication 2021–2025 and to prepare recommendations for the next phase from 2026 to 2030, with partner countries China, Japan, and South Korea joining the discussions.



The ministerial meeting on Dec. 12 adopted measures to advance regional cooperation and endorsed the joint statement reaffirming shared priorities, including inclusive development, expanded partnerships, community capacity building, and full implementation of ASEAN development frameworks. The week concluded with a study visit to the Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand in Ayutthaya, and the meeting confirmed that Vietnam will host the 15th AMRDPE in 2027, continuing regional coordination to improve rural livelihoods across Southeast Asia. (NNT)



































