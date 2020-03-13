Thailand-China put all in to fight against COVID-19

BANGKOK (NNT) Thailand and China have vowed to cooperate in their fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic, with the Chinese authorities offering to share medical equipment as the situation in China is starting to resolve.





The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit, met yesterday with the Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand Yang Xin, along with the Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutacha and delegates from related agencies.

The Chinese Minister Counsellor said China is willing to offer help to partner countries, now the situation in China is improving.

On this note, Thailand has requested support in obtaining medical equipment such as surgical masks, N95 respirators, personal protective equipment sets, and COVID-19 test kits, as well as a relaxation of import taxes and fees on certain items as necessary.

The Thai officials thanked China for its assistance, adding that the country can now produce 1.2 million surgical masks daily, and is eager to accept the support of China.

The Chinese Minister Counsellor, on this occasion offered thanks for continual cooperation from Thailand, and the support Thailand has given in the fight against COVID-19, stressing China’s willingness to offer help in return.











