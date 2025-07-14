Thailand celebrates first homegrown oral cancer drug, IMCRANIB 100, under royal leadership

BANGKOK, Thailand – Recently, Chulabhorn Royal Academy honored HRH Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana for her visionary leadership in science and healthcare. Her initiative led to the creation of IMCRANIB 100—Thailand’s first homegrown oral targeted cancer drug, approved by the Thai FDA in May 2025.

IMCRANIB 100 works by inhibiting the enzyme Tyrosine kinase, helping stop cancer growth with fewer side effects than traditional chemotherapy. It can treat several cancers such as:

* Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

* Philadelphia chromosome-positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (Ph+ ALL)

* Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST)

* Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP), a rare type of skin cancer







Developed at the Royal Initiative Pharmaceutical Plant in Chonburi, this breakthrough strengthens Thailand’s capacity to produce high-quality medicines and expands access to life-saving treatment for cancer patients.

A true milestone in Thai medical innovation—advancing health equity, reducing reliance on imported drugs, and improving patient outcomes nationwide. (PRD)



































