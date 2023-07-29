Thailand calls for cooperation to protect mangrove ecosystem

Thailand has commemorated the International Day for Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem by highlighting the progress made in preserving its mangroves but also emphasized the need for increased cooperation from various sectors to further protect and expand these vital habitats.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa stated that the country’s environment protection policies have led to a significant expansion of its mangrove forests by 200,000 rai since 2014. Thailand currently boasts 1.74 million rai of mangrove forests, marking a positive step in conservation efforts.







Despite this progress, the government acknowledges that it has yet to achieve its long-term goal of covering 40% of the country’s area with forests and mangroves. Increasing forest areas is seen as a crucial step towards Thailand’s net-zero goal by 2065.

Minister Varawut stressed that reforestation, rehabilitation, and conservation of mangroves continue to be significant goals and challenges, requiring the cooperation of all sectors. He called for support from the public and extended appreciation to officials working to safeguard the fertile mangrove ecosystem.







Thailand’s efforts have led the nation to rank fifth in Southeast Asia with the largest area covered by mangroves. The International Day for Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, observed on July 26 each year since 2015, aims to raise awareness about the importance of mangroves as unique and vulnerable ecosystems and promote sustainable management, conservation, and utilization solutions.







As highlighted by UNESCO, mangroves play a critical role in supporting the well-being, food security, and protection of coastal communities worldwide. UNESCO Bangkok organized a field trip to the Salakphet Mangrove Walkway on Koh Chang in 2020, providing participants with a chance to learn about environmental degradation and potential sustainable solutions for the future. (NNT)

















