Thailand briefs international diplomats on landmine concerns at Cambodian border

SISAKET, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and the Royal Thai Armed Forces have led diplomats from 33 countries and members of the international media to Sisaket province to review the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border. The delegation gathered at Phum Sarol Witthaya School in Kantharalak district for a briefing on evidence of landmines laid by Cambodian forces, which Thailand considers a violation of the Ottawa Convention.







Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said the matter has been raised in international forums and that many countries recognize Thailand’s position of pursuing a peaceful resolution. He stressed that while Thailand remains committed to negotiations, it will continue to protect its national security and safeguard residents living near the border. (NNT)



































