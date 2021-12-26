Thailand Anti-Fake News Center warns 55,000-baht loan SMS from Gov’t Savings Bank is scam

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has warned the public to beware of scammers sending fake SMS texts about a 55,000-baht loan campaign from Government Savings Bank (GSB).







The Anti-Fake News Center Thailand has issued a warning on Facebook following an investigation into reports that people were receiving an SMS from the GSB informing them of a loan with a message in Thai reading “(KP) People’s Bank campaign 55,000 baht” with a website link. The GSB said the SMS was never sent by the bank, confirming it was in fact a fraudulent message sent by scammers to lure in victims.



The Center urged members of the public not to be taken in by the scam or to send or share the fake message with other people to avoid spreading misinformation and causing harm to others. People are advised to visit the GSB website at www.gsb.or.th, the GSBSociety Facebook page, or call the GSB hotline number 1115 for further information.(NNT)



























