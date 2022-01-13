Thailand and China look forward to post-pandemic cooperation

The new Ambassador of China paid a courtesy call on Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan on his assumption of duty in Thailand. Both parties showed their willingness to expand post-pandemic cooperation.







H.E. Han Zhiqiang stressed the expansion of bilateral cooperation on post-pandemic economic and social recovery, public health, and digital technology. On this occasion, Gen Prawit congratulated the new ambassador on his assumption of duty and applauded the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership shared between both countries.



The Thai deputy premier acknowledged and welcomed China’s plan to start allowing international students to return to China while thanking the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok for its role in pursuing this matter. He then thanked China for its continued trust in Thai fruits.







Gen Prawit also thanked China to support Thailand as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) chair this year, saying he hoped the President of China Xi Jinping would attend the APEC Summit which will take place later this year. (NNT)



























