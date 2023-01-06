Thailand and Cambodia team up to combat online scams

Thailand has been working closely with Cambodia to crack down on online criminal gangs operating in Cambodia that have been targeting victims in Thailand.

According to Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, the ministry has made significant progress in suppressing these scam call centers over the past year with the help of Cambodian authorities.







A working group consisting of agencies from both countries has used information from victims to locate the criminal gangs and make arrests, with technology being used to identify the suspects and block their internet connections before the arrests.

Chaiwut noted that the close cooperation between the two countries has made the crackdown more effective and is expected to eventually rid Cambodia of these fraudulent groups.







After being arrested, the fraudsters are transferred to Thailand for prosecution. The frauds, which the ministry refers to as “hybrid scams,” often involve the creation of fake social media accounts and websites that are used to deceive victims into transferring money to a fake investment platform. (NNT)























