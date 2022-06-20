Thailand aims to become international dental hub, pushing Phuket as pilot province

Thailand’s government is aiming to create dental services with high potential as a point of attraction for foreigners by piloting dental clinics in the Phuket area.

The Ministry of Public Health, with related agencies, is determining measures to raise Thailand as an international dental health center, a “Dental Hub.”







It will emphasize cosmetic dentistry services, and the service fee must be the same rate for both Thais and foreigners (One Price Policy).

The plan includes preparations for various systems, such as applications or central platforms that link databases together, developing an Interpretation Center, a medical expense reimbursement system (Claim Center), and more features. (PRD)

































