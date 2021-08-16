Thailand a favorite golfing destination for Indian golfers

Thailand has again been rated one of the best golfing destinations by an overwhelming 97% of respondents in a nationwide survey of golfers in India.

Findings from the 2021 ‘Golfing in Thailand’ survey showed that Thailand was a standout destination of choice for golfers once travel restrictions are lifted.







Mr. Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director of the TAT New Delhi Office, said “Thailand wins hands-down in catering to demanding golfers who are spoiled for choice when it comes to golfing destinations. Keeping in mind the quality of the golf product and hospitality on offer in Thailand, it is expected Thailand will be the destination where the majority of golfers will travel for their first golf holiday post COVID-19.”



Aimed at keeping track of the latest trends and opinions among Indian golfers, the second ‘Golfing in Thailand’ survey was conducted from 21 June-5 July, 2021, by Sports & Leisure Worldwide (SLW) on 1,001 golfers of different ages from across India. Of the total respondents, 4.49% were under the age of 35 years, 10.45% were aged between 35 and 44 years, 26.23% were aged between 45 and 54 years, 35.11% were aged between 55 and 65 years, and 23.72% were over 65 years.







Respondents identified the legendary Thai hospitality, value for money, and affordable luxury as the top three factors influencing their choice of Thailand as a premier golfing destination. Thailand’s proximity to India was another positive factor, as is the world-class quality and diverse scenic locations of golf courses throughout the country, from the beach resorts of the South to the mountains and valleys of the North.

The survey showed that the majority of respondents (nearly 68%) were vaccinated, while 26% had received their first vaccine dose and were ready to travel to Thailand. They were just waiting for the reopening of all tourism services and attractions in the kingdom.

In partnership with the TAT New Delhi Office, golf management company SLW offers in India a golf travel loyalty programme called the Thai Golf Passport. This aims to provide Indian golfers with a seamless golf experience in Thailand with the chance to redeem points they earn when teeing off in the kingdom at over 200 participating partners; such as, Callaway and various golf courses, hotels, and resorts.























