Thai workers in Israel choose to stay, confident in safety measures

Groups of Thai workers who have chosen not to return home from Israel continue their work despite the Hamas-Israel war as they are confident in the safety measures of the Israel authorities.

The MCOT news team in Chiang Mai had a conversation with Mr. Yolchok Lunpichit, also known as “Ton” who is now working in Israel alongside nearly 20 other Thai workers to harvest crops in the central upper part of Israel, near Tel Aviv, more than 100 kilometers away from Gaza. After moving away from the Gaza border area, they have encountered some occasional rocket attacks, but Israel’s Iron Dome defense system has effectively protected their working area, confirming its safety.







Ton showed the living conditions in the Thai workers’ camp where almost 20 people live together. They lead relatively normal lives, with some of them cutting hair, preparing meals, making som tam (spicy papaya salad), or relying on instant noodles. The camp provides living quarters and a kitchen for meal preparation, and they can purchase groceries from various stores as usual. Food supplies are typically stocked weekly, and Thai workers in different camps support and share resources.







Ton explained the reasons behind their decision not to return home. Since they have only been working in Israel for a year, they have ongoing expenses, and their employers have increased their wages. After evaluating the situation, they believe that their working area remains safe, so they have decided to continue working and assess the situation day by day.







Regarding the care and support measures for the workers by Israel, Ton mentioned that if they feel unsafe, they can request their employers to move them to a different work area. If their mental well-being is not ready for work, they have the option not to work, and Israel will take care of them. (TNA)



























