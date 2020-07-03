Thai state-welfare card holders to receive 3,000 baht each

Thai state-welfare card holders, who have not received any state assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic will receive 3,000-baht cash handout from July 4-9.







Deputy Director of the Comptroller General’s Department, Ms.Wilawan Payanoi said the Cabinet approved financial assistance for the state welfare card holders, who have not received aid from any Covid-19 relief measures.







According to the department’s survey, 1.14 million people are eligible to receive 1,000 baht for three months from May- July. The total of 3,000 baht will be transferred one time via e-wallet.

The government earlier helped temporary employees, self-employed workers, who are not in the social security system and affected by the virus outbreak. Other groups of aid recipients also include farmers and vulnerable groups. (TNA)











