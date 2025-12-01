Thai Red Cross calls for public support in post-flood recovery efforts in Hat Yai

SONGKHLA, Thailand – As floodwaters have receded, many areas in Hat Yai District remain covered with mud, debris, and damaged belongings brought in by the currents. Several communities continue to require restoration and cleaning efforts.

The Friends in Need (of “Pa”) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society, is inviting the public to support post-flood recovery operations in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province.







Members of the public can make contributions through the e-Donation system by scanning the QR Code via any mobile banking application. Donations made through this method are eligible for tax deductions for the account holder, and receipts will not be issued, as donor information will be automatically transmitted to the Revenue Department for tax processing.







Donations may also be made via bank transfer to the Friends in Need (of “Pa”) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society, through the Siam Commercial Bank current account number 020-3-04545-1. After making a transfer, donors are asked to submit proof of donation along with their name, address, and contact number to the Foundation through its LINE Official account at @friendsofpa or by email at [email protected]

For additional information, the public may contact the Foundation at 02-054-6546 or through its LINE Official account at @friendsofpa. (NNT)



































