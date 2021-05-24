Thai private hospitals to provide Moderna shots amid mass rollout of two available vaccines

The Private Hospital Association is expected to use Moderna shots for its own inoculation program, alongside the government’s mass rollout of AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech vaccines.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said the group of over 200 private hospitals is currently reviewing orders from its members and will procure the vaccines through the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO). The association is expected to order 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.







Thailand approved Moderna shots for local use on May 13th, making it the fourth vaccine to get approval from the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The government has, so far, relied on Sinovac and AstraZeneca in its vaccination drive, but it allows private firms to market alternatives. (NNT)























