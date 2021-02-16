Thai Prime Minister targeted during censure debate

BANGKOK – The censure debate on individual ministers started at the parliament as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was not worried about it.







Just when the House started the censure session, government and opposition whips argued on the censure motion. The government expected it might lead to some references to the royal institution.







On the occasion, government chief whip Wirach Ratanasate said the opposition had 42 hours for its debate and should spend at least 11 hours a day during the debate period.







Opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat read the motion to the House and the first target of the censure debate was Prime Minister Prayut.







The prime minister said that the censure debate did not worry him and the vote would depend on House representatives.







Other ministers whom the censure motion targeted also expressed their readiness to answer the opposition.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam prepared information to support the answers of targeted ministers. (TNA)











