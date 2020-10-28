Thai Prime Minister says he is not quitting amid turmoil of national issues

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would not resign while the country was in a crisis and he agreed with a proposal to form a working group to discuss solutions with demonstrators.







Gen Prayut thanked members of the parliament for their proposals on political solutions during a special parliament session and promised that his government would apply them. He also pointed out that he was concerned about the novel coronavirus and everyone should help control it so that businesses would not have to be locked down again.









The prime minister said that his government was trying to solve economic problems quickly and that demonstrations could shake economic confidence.

He said he was also concerned about disputes among family members and people of different generations.

He suggested that people should verify information on social media and take careful consideration before disseminating information about Thailand internationally.

Regarding an opposition MP who cut his own arm in the parliament to protest, Gen Prayut quoted reporters as saying that the incident had been planned with an ulterior motive and he felt sorry with it because such an incident had never happened in the parliament.

The prime minister said that he supported MPs’ proposal to form a working group for all parties to discuss political solutions.

In response to demonstrators’ demand for his resignation, Gen Prayut said he could not resign while the country had yet to solve its problems. (TNA)











