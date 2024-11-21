Thai Prime Minister highlights ‘Tangible Opportunities’ in food, wellness, and soft power

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasized the government’s focus on three tangible opportunities—Food, Wellness, and Soft Power—during her keynote address at the PRACHACHAT OUTLOOK THAILAND 2025: Opportunity, Hope, Reality seminar, November 21. Held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the event, organized by Prachachart Business Newspaper, brought together policymakers, academics, and business leaders to discuss economic policies and Thailand’s future.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in Thailand’s potential to leverage these opportunities to enhance competitiveness, attract investment, and reduce inequality. She underscored the government’s commitment to creating “opportunities that can be grasped,” aiming to ensure these initiatives have real, measurable impacts on people’s lives.







Key Opportunities for Growth

Food Industry:

Thailand is poised to become a global food hub, leveraging its abundant agricultural resources. The government is prioritizing innovation in food preservation and export standards to meet international demand, particularly from countries like China. Initiatives such as the revival of the “Thai Kitchen to the World” program and professional training for Thai chefs aim to enhance the value of Thai cuisine globally.

Wellness Sector:

The Prime Minister highlighted Thailand’s strong foundation in wellness, including world-class healthcare services, traditional Thai medicine, and fitness industries like Muay Thai. Efforts to establish Thailand as a global wellness hub include upskilling professionals, integrating technology, and expanding health-related tourism.



Soft Power Industries:

The government has initiated measures to promote Thai culture and creativity on the global stage. Policies include increasing cash rebates for foreign film productions and supporting Thai cultural exports such as festivals, cinema, and even gaming. The Prime Minister pointed to recent successes, such as hosting 450 international film productions in 2023, which generated $190 million in revenue.







Economic Recovery and Global Investment

The Prime Minister also shared positive economic indicators, including a projected GDP growth of 3% in 2024, driven by tourism and government investments. With an expected 36–40 million international visitors in 2024, the tourism sector is experiencing a robust recovery.

Looking ahead, she assured investors of political stability, promising that the government will fulfill its term to instill confidence in foreign stakeholders. Plans to utilize a 960-billion-baht investment budget aim to stimulate growth across industries.

The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s dedication to fostering an environment where all sectors—traditional and innovative—can thrive, ensuring a prosperous future for Thailand. (PRD)

































