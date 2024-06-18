Thai police launch major crackdown on illegal betting associated with UEFA 2024

Thai police have arrested 126 individuals in a major crackdown on illegal betting associated with the 2024 UEFA European Football Championships. The operation, which took place over the weekend, targeted individuals involved in unauthorized gambling activities during the matches. Six organizers, 117 bettors, and three ticket distributors were detained.







The arrests were predominantly conducted at nightclubs and other venues where matches were broadcast live. Authorities confiscated about 150 betting tickets and 11,000 baht in cash as part of the operations.

In response to these incidents, The Royal Thai Police has instructed units nationwide to intensify efforts to suppress football gambling, focusing on online betting rings and venues broadcasting the games. The public has also been urged to report suspected gambling activities through the police’s dedicated hotlines 191 or 1599.









According to a survey by the Center for Gambling Studies at Chulalongkorn University, nearly three million young people in Thailand had participated in online gambling in the previous year, accumulating debts totaling over 770 million baht. The poll involved 5,010 young respondents aged 15 to 25 across 19 provinces, revealing a prevalent gambling issue among Thai youth. (NNT)





































