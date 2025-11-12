Thai Police extradite alleged Shwe Kokko kingpin She Zhijiang to China

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai authorities on Tuesday extradited She Zhijiang, a key suspect accused of masterminding a transnational scam operation and owner of the notorious “Shwe Kokko” complex in Myanmar, to the People’s Republic of China to face legal proceedings.

The extradition came after the Court of Appeals upheld the lower court’s decision to send the suspect back to China as a fugitive.



She Zhijiang, who also has Cambodian citizenship, is wanted by Chinese authorities on multiple serious charges. These charges include organizing and running a cross-border online gambling website, money laundering derived from illegal activities, and conspiracy to establish a criminal organization by setting up front companies in several countries.

Evidence suggests the suspect allegedly used Myanmar as a base for a front company to conduct cross-border online gambling, with reported circulation of over 280 million Chinese Yuan (CNY) and the alleged laundering of over 150 million CNY abroad.





Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirabhop Bhuridej, Assistant Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police and Deputy Director of the Royal Thai Police’s Cyber Crime Suppression Center (TCSD), along with the Central Investigation Bureau’s Hanuman unit, escorted She Zhijiang from a prison to a holding cell at Suvarnabhumi Police Station before his transfer to Chinese authorities.

The handover marks a significant step in cooperative efforts between Thailand and China to combat transnational organized crime. (TNA)




































