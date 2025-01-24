Thai Police and Japanese Embassy target call center gangs and illegal recruitment schemes

BANGKOK, Thailand – Police General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Senior Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Centre and Police Cyber Taskforce, met with representatives from the Japanese Embassy in Thailand at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

The delegation included Mr. Naoto Watanabe, First Secretary and Police Attaché; Mr. Tomonori Sato, Second Secretary and Consul; Mr. Pisit Maiprasert, Assistant Consul; and Ms. Praewpruek Jitsakkulchaidek, Secretary to the Police Attaché. They were welcomed alongside Police Major General Phongsiam Meekhanthong, Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police.







During the meeting, the Japanese officials emphasized their commitment to collaborating with Thai law enforcement to address pressing issues such as illegal recruitment schemes targeting individuals for overseas work and the growing threat of call center gangs operating in the region. These criminal activities, which often use Thailand as a transit point, have far-reaching consequences for both countries.

Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation by sharing intelligence, enhancing preventive measures, and conducting joint operations to dismantle these criminal networks. (NNT)

































