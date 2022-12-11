Thai PM to attend EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit in Brussels Dec 12-15

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will travel to Belgium to attend the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, where he is expected to discuss political and economic issues while promoting sustainable development through the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the summit – taking place from December 12-15 in Brussels – will also mark the 45th Anniversary of the dialogue partnership between the EU and ASEAN. It will be the first time that leaders or representatives from ASEAN and European countries meet directly to discuss bilateral and regional issues such as stability, economic recovery, and the transition to green and digital economies.







Gen Prayut is scheduled to attend the C-Suite roundtable luncheon organized by the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) to exchange views with European private sectors on trade and investment. One of the issues expected to be discussed is cooperation in establishing a balanced, sustainable and comprehensive economy and society. This could be accomplished by promoting the BCG model, which is also aligned with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy that promotes infrastructure development through investment.







The prime minister will attend the EU-ASEAN commemorative summit taking place on December 14, 2022 and will also witness the signing of the Thai-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (Thailand-EU PCA).

During the summit, the premier will seek positive EU involvement in the region, which will build trust and establish a conducive environment for economic recovery. It will also advocate for the ASEAN-EU partnership as a source of positive creative energy for both regions and the global community. Additionally, Gen Prayut will advocate for further cooperation for the ASEAN-EU Green Partnership, as Thailand is a driving force and plays a key role in the ASEAN region. (NNT)





























