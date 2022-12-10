Thai PM says no to policy-related corruption

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed to seriously prevent policy-related corruption on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day on Dec 9.

Gen Prayut made the promise while presiding over an event to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day on Dec 9 at the headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).







He said that the United Nations designated Dec 9 as the International Anti-Corruption Day and Thailand, as a UN member, always prioritized corruption suppression.

On the International Anti-Corruption Day, the government, the NACC, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand, the civil society and partners organized the event to emphasize their standpoint of not committing, tolerating or ignoring corruption, the prime minister said.







He also said the government included anti-corruption solutions in its 20-year national strategies, national reform plans and secondary plans for the sake of effective fights against corruption.

Successful outcomes from such plans included a law on public service facilitation and a national e-payment policy. They helped prevent corruption and demand for kickbacks and promote transparency and accountability at all stages of government work, the prime minister said. (TNA)































