Thai-New Zealand prime ministers discuss cooperation on education, tourism and health

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha discussed with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern full bilateral cooperation and the transfer of the APEC chairmanship to Thailand next year during a video conference.

During the video call, Gen Prayut said he looked forward to welcoming Ms. Ardern to the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting that Thailand will host in November 2022.







Both prime ministers discussed bilateral cooperation on trade, investment, tourism and health. Gen Prayut praised New Zealand’s educational system which attracted over 3,000 Thai students per year. He asked New Zealand to facilitate the Thai students’ return to their classes.

Regarding situations in Myanmar, Thai and New Zealand prime ministers shared a common stance wishing Myanmar to restore its peace in the near future. (TNA)



























