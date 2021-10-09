Thai nanomaterial researcher wins ‘Outstanding Scientist Award 2021’

A researcher specialized in nanomaterials from Vidyasirimedhi Institute won this year’s Outstanding Scientist Award for his invention on next-generation solar cell technology and lighting for the future. The Outstanding Scientist Award was presented along with the Young Scientist Awards given to winners for their theoretical and practical inventions.







The Foundation for the Promotion of Science and Technology under the Patronage of His Majesty the King has granted this year’s Outstanding Scientist Award to Prof Dr Vinich Promarak from Vidyasirimedhi Institute (VISTEC) for his invention of the next-generation solar cell technology, and the lighting technology that promotes circular and sustainable energy.

Prof Dr Vinich this occasion received the royally bestowed prize from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the Princess Debaratanarajasuda, along with a 400,000 baht cash prize.

The foundation has also granted this year’s Young Scientist Awards to two winners – first to Assoc Prof Dr Teerapong Suksumran from the Department of Mathematics at the Faculty of Sciences, Chiang Mai University.







Assoc Prof Dr Teerapong invented and developed a methodology for gyrogroup, an abstract mathematical concept related to the velocity-addition formula in Albert Einstein’s special theory of relativity.

Another Young Scientist Award this year went to Dr Sudkate Chaiyo from the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering at Chulalongkorn University, for his invention of new sensors for biochemical analysis.





This new invention can be applied to several sectors such as food and agricultural safety assessments, and clinical laboratory tests, in keeping with the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award ceremony for the three winners was joined by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Anek Laothamatas, and former Deputy Prime Minister Yongyuth Yuthavong. Both delivered messages of congratulations to the winners. (NNT)





























