Thai-Indonesian joint operation targets major drug trafficking network

Thai police join international operations to dismantle the drug network of “Fredy Pratama,” a major drug trafficker in Indonesia.

Thai Royal Police representatives, led by Pol Maj Gen Pantana Nutchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau joined Indonesian police officials for a press conference in Jakarta on Sept 12 regarding the apprehension of the drug trafficking network led by Fredy Pratama.







The operations saw the collaboration of Indonesian National Police, Royal Thai Police, Thai Immigration Police, Thai Narcotics Suppression Bureau, INTERPOL National Central Bureau BANGKOK, Bangkok Interpol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration , Royal Malaysia Police and Indonesian Customs.

In this operation, Thai authorities apprehended three suspects linked to the Fredy Pratama network who had fled to Thailand, while Malaysian law enforcement officers captured two more suspects associated with the same network.







In total, over 40 suspects were arrested. Those arrested in Thailand were extradited to Indonesia.

The joint operation successfully seized approximately 20 tons of narcotics and assets related to drug-related crimes committed by the suspects, amounting to over 700 million baht. (TNA)















