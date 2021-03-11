Thai health official warns food poisoning and diarrhea from consuming chicken sashimi

The Department of Health has warned people against consuming chicken sashimi which possibly carries bacteria that cause food poisoning and diarrhea.



Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the department, issued the warning as local restaurants were promoting chicken sashimi dishes via social media.







He said consumers should eat cooked food and raw chicken meat and frozen raw chicken meat were contaminated with salmonella bacteria which caused diarrhea, food poisoning and gastrointestinal infection.

Raw chicken meat also contained roundworms which grew in muscles and caused itch and swellings as well as blindness and meningitis in some cases, Dr Suwannachai said.







“People should buy chicken from reliable sources and clean it before cooking it at over 70 degrees Celsius for at least five minutes to kill germs. Cooked chicken that is kept for longer than four hours should be heated before consumption,” he said. (TNA)













