Thai government urges early bus bookings ahead of Feb 8 election travel rush

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has urged voters planning to return to their home provinces for the February 8, 2026, general election to book interprovincial bus tickets in advance, as heavy travel demand is expected nationwide. The advisory follows recent announcements by Transport Co., Ltd. to accommodate election-related travel.







Outbound travel from Bangkok is expected to peak on Feb. 6 and 7, with passenger numbers estimated at 130,000 people per day. Around 7,000 bus trips are expected to operate daily during this period, including services run by the Transport Company and joint-service operators. Return travel on Feb. 8 and 9 is projected at about 100,000 passengers per day, supported by roughly 6,000 daily bus services.

To ease congestion, the Transport Co. has arranged for about 350 additional non-regular buses to reinforce routes with high demand. Travelers are encouraged to reserve tickets early through official channels, including the Transport Co. website, mobile application, Facebook page, LINE account, ticket counters nationwide, or by calling 02-936-3660.





Authorities have also ordered strict supervision of buses, terminals, and personnel throughout the travel period. All vehicles must pass readiness and safety inspections before operation.

Drivers are required to comply with rest-hour rules, undergo drug testing, maintain zero alcohol levels, and follow traffic laws to ensure safe and orderly travel. (NNT)



































