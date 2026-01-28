More than 840,000 register for advance voting in Bangkok ahead of Feb 1 poll

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reports that 844,672 people have registered for advance voting in Bangkok, according to data from the Bureau of Registration Administration collected between December 20, 2025, and January 5, 2026.

​Advance voting in Bangkok will take place at 50 central polling locations. The BMA has confirmed that venues, systems, and personnel are fully prepared to ensure a convenient, accurate, and transparent process.







According to BMA, the five central polling stations with the highest number of registered voters are:

– Bang Kapi District (Tawanna 2): 58,683 registrants

– Chatuchak District (Chandrakasem Rajabhat University): 51,719 registrants

– Lat Krabang District (Temporary District Office): 38,548 registrants

– Huai Khwang District (District Office): 32,419 registrants

– Din Daeng District (Kila Wet 1–2): 28,940 registrants

BMA Permanent Secretary Narong Ruangsri confirmed that all polling stations are fully prepared, with sufficient staff and support systems to ensure smooth voting and maintain electoral integrity.

​Voters can find central polling locations, maps, and travel information at:

https://pr-bangkok.com/?page_id=99747

Advance voting will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

For further inquiries, voters may contact the Election Commission hotline 1444. (NNT)



































