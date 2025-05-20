Thai government reviews economic stimulus plans amid global uncertainty and credit outlook downgrade

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government held a series of high-level meetings on Monday (May 19) to review its economic stimulus plans in light of ongoing global economic instability. Concerns have grown due to trade tensions, reciprocal tariff measures by major economies, and the recent revision of Thailand’s credit outlook by Moody’s Ratings, prompting a reassessment of policy direction.

In the morning, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira chaired a meeting of the Subcommittee for Screening Economic Stimulus Projects. Key agencies, including the National Economic and Social Development Council and the Bank of Thailand, shared their views, urging the government to adapt stimulus measures to better suit shifting global conditions.







This was followed by the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee’s second meeting of the year in the afternoon. Committee members, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, agreed that future government spending should deliver measurable and sustainable outcomes. The group proposed prioritizing budget allocations across four key infrastructure sectors, including water and transport systems, tourism development, export impact mitigation, productivity improvement, and community-level economic growth.

A fifth area, human capital development, was identified as a critical component to support long-term stability. Projects under this focus include expanding access to education through programs such as One District One Scholarship, the Equitable Education Fund, and the Student Loan Fund.

The government plans to implement these priorities under three main strategies, including infrastructure development, investment in human capital, and regulatory reform. The broader objective is to shift public spending toward more targeted investment that strengthens the economy’s ability to adapt to global challenges and remain competitive. (NNT)

































