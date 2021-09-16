Thai Education Ministry defines schedule for vaccinating students

Thailand’s Education Ministry has laid out a timeline for vaccinating students aged 12-18 in both state and private schools and other educational institutions nationwide next month.

Education permanent secretary Supat Jampathong said that, during an online teleconference attended by senior ministry officials and school staff, 8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, approved for inoculation of young people, are due to arrive next month. The schools will be designated as the main vaccination points but, if they face space constraints, the vaccinations can be done at universities.







According to Mr. Supat, on September 25th, schools will forward the names of students to be vaccinated to their school districts. The next day, provincial offices will meet to review the number of students set to receive the jabs before submitting the information to provincial public health offices.



From September 28th-30th, the offices will work out inoculation guidelines for the schools and vocational institutes. On October 1st, the schools will prepare their premises as vaccination points before the campaign gets underway on October 4th. From September 17th-22th, the schools will organize meetings with parents to educate them about safe vaccinations for students. (NNT)



























