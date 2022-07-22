Thai delegate elected vice-chair of UNCITRAL session

The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) has elected Thai delegate Suphanvasa Chotikajan Tang as vice-chair of the 55th UNCITRAL session, demonstrating foreign delegates’ high regard for Thai personnel.

Suphanvasa currently serves as Thailand’s Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs director-general.







During the June 27-July 15 meetings, Suphanvasa addressed several issues of particular interest to Thailand that were under consideration by the Commission, including the progress of Working Group I regarding micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and Working Group III regarding investor-state dispute settlement reforms, as well as potential topics for future work of Working Group II.





During this year’s session, the Commission also approved the draft Convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships, recommendations to assist mediation centers and other interested bodies with regard to arbitration under UNCITRAL Mediation Rules, and the Model Law on the Use and Cross-Border Recognition of Identity Management and Trust Services.

The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) was established in 1966 as a subsidiary body of the United Nations General Assembly, with 70 member states. It is the primary United Nations mechanism for the development of international trade law.



Thailand has just been elected to its seventh term, from 2022 to 2028. The nation has long benefited from a number of UNCITRAL legal instruments, particularly as models for enacting national laws such as the Electronic Transaction Act of 2001, the Arbitration Act of 2002, and the Secured Transactions Act of 2015. (NNT)

































