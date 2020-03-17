Thai cabinet to approve postponement of Songkran, closing of entertainment venues

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide a developing information that Thailand’s national committee on communicable diseases is planning to seek a cabinet approval on further measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The Thai cabinet is to convene on Tuesday, and among the further COVID-19 control measures to be proposed by the committee include:

To postpone the Songkran Thai New Year holiday, currently scheduled from 13-15 April, 2020, to later dates.

To temporarily close venues that attract crowds of more than 50 people, such as, Muay Thai stadiums, sport stadiums, pubs, and cinemas.

This press release is published on 16 March, 2020, at 17.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.












