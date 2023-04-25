Thai Cabinet extends electricity bill subsidy

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the 1.1-billion-baht budget to provide discounts on electricity bills from May to August 2023.

The resolution will be forwarded to the Election Commission (EC) for consideration as the caretaker government can only embark on new spending with the approval of the EC.







Each household uses 300 units of electricity per month or less will get the same discounts for four months from May to August 2023. Those using between 301-500 units per month will get a discount of 150 baht for the electricity bill in May.

The assistance measure will benefit more than 41 million people. (TNA)















