Thai business sees milder Trump impact

BANGKOK, Thailand – Private sector leaders in Thailand say Trump’s policies have not created as much economic tension as initially feared, with the Thai Chamber of Commerce suggesting the announcements are primarily aimed at boosting political popularity.

Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, said while it’s too early to determine the full impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy announcements, they have caused less global economic tension than anticipated.







“Among ASEAN nations, Vietnam and Thailand maintain significant trade surpluses with the United States,” he said.

He welcomed the proactive approach of Thailand’s Commerce Ministry working alongside private sector representatives in trade negotiations with the U.S., noting that businesses possess valuable insights that could benefit both nations.



Regarding Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, he said this would affect clean energy businesses and electric vehicle industries. However, he noted that the move could help keep oil and gas prices from rising sharply.

The chairman expressed confidence that Trump’s policy decisions would continue to prioritize U.S. citizens’ interests and the American economy, though he emphasized the need for continued monitoring of the situation. (TNA)

































