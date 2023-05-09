Thai authorities to place additional restrictions on cyanide sales

Authorities are drafting a regulation that will require people to provide an explanation before buying cyanide from stores, as well as urge sellers to stop selling the toxin online.

Julapong Thaweesri, Director-General of the Department of Industrial Works, said the department is drafting a regulation requiring people to explain their purpose for buying cyanide. Meanwhile, importers of cyanide will be required to document all purchases from both wholesale and retail buyers to prevent misuse.







The department will invite all 14 importers to acknowledge the new requirements, which will include more detailed purchase records identifying the purpose of purchase and the amount of cyanide purchased.

Thailand does have legislation that governs the sale of cyanide. Any retailer with more than 100 kg of cyanide in its possession must notify authorities that it is selling the toxic substance.







The director-general didn’t go into details about the regulation, but said the department is working with other agencies on it and that it will most likely be made public within a week.

The drafting of the new regulation follows a recent incident where the toxin was used by a woman to poison more than 15 people, resulting in 14 fatalities. The suspect, Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, has been charged with the murder of 14 people with the use of cyanide. The 36-year-old pregnant woman is currently being detained at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution in Bangkok. (NNT)















