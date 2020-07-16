Thai army to quarantine 151 soldiers returning from Hawaii, USA

A group of 151 Thai soldiers, who will return from the United States next week, are expected to be quarantined at a reception building of Suan Son Pradipat in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Initially, they were to be taken to a quarantine facility in Nakhon Ratchasima province.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Commander of the Second Army Area, Lt. Gen. Thanya Kiatisarn, said today that the 151 soldiers will return from Hawaii on July 22. The Royal Thai Army is coordinating with the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to decide which facilities the soldiers will be housed in.

Loading…

Initially, the army proposed that the soldiers be quarantined at its hotel. However, it will not be in Nakhon Ratchasima due to its inadequate infrastructure. They are more likely to be quarantined at the reception building of Suan Son Pradipat because it has more than enough rooms to accommodate them.

The 151 soldiers will travel by chartered flight to Thailand. They will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport, and each soldier will go through a screening process in accordance with the protocols of the Ministry of Public Health and CCSA. They will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine before being allowed to return to their home provinces. (NNT)











