Thai Airways announces temporary closure of Royal Orchid Lounge services

Updated: 24 March 2020

We regret to inform you that the lounges mentioned below will be temporary closed

– Royal Orchid Lounge, Changi Airport, Singapore, from 25 March 2020

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.

Updated: 23 March 2020

We regret to inform you that the lounges mentioned below will be temporary closed

– Royal Silk Lounge, Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, Nepal, 22-31 March 2020

– Royal Orchid Lounge, Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Manila, Philippines, 20 March- 12 April 2020

– Royal Orchid Lounge, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 29 March-23 May 2020

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.

Temporary Closure of Royal Orchid Spa Lounge and Royal Orchid Lounge, Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 19 March 2020

We regret to inform you that the lounges mentioned below will be temporary closed

• Royal Orchid Spa Lounge, Concourse D , Bangkok International Airport, from 18th March to 31th May 2020, in order to comply with THAI government orders and Department of Disease Control Announcement,

• Royal Orchid Lounge, Kuala Lumpur International airport, from 19-31 March 2020.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.







We regret to inform you that the lounges mentioned below will be temporary closed.

Updated: 13 March 2020

Suvarnabhumi Airport: From 16th March to 30th April 2020,

– Royal Silk Lounge Concourse D

– Royal Silk Lounge Concourse C (Both side)

– Royal Silk Lounge Concourse E (Left side)

Please visit other lounges mentioned below during the temporary closure,

– Royal First Lounge Concourse D

– Royal Orchid Lounge – Prestige Concourse D

– Royal Orchid Lounge Concourse E (Right side)

– Royal Silk Domestic Lounge Concourse A

Other Airports: Scandinavian Airlines’ Lounge in Stockholm /Arlanda, Copenhagen and Oslo airport as Star Alliance carriers’ lounges

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

