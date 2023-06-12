‘TEP x 0110 ASIA TECHLAND 2023’ presents innovative travel experiences

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently presented virtual showcase activities at an international business event held in Bangkok that offered participants innovative and exciting ways to travel in Thailand.

“TEP x 0110 ASIA TECHLAND 2023 – Bring the Future” was held at the Royal Paragon Hall from May 25-28, and was organized by Social Lab Co Ltd and the Thai Real Estate Association. The event brought together public and private sector exhibitors from many different industries, who showed their visions for the future and discussed solutions and business models to address key issues and concerns.







Visitors were able to observe innovations and advances from around the world aimed at enhancing living in a way that was convenient, environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Among the virtual showcases were two that were highly well-received and attracted significant attention. One of the rooms was the ‘FUTURE Ride’ Experience which used robot technology photography to allow people to travel around Thailand without leaving the room, while the other was the ‘Thai Travel Room’ that presented travel experiences through sights and smells.







During the event, Nithee Seeprae, the TAT’s Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research, and Development, delivered a speech titled ‘The Future of Tourism: Trends and Technologies’. He discussed how the TAT was adjusting to a changing world and adopting new tourism approaches to ensure that Thailand remains a popular travel destination for travelers worldwide while addressing their changing travel needs.

The deputy governor also highlighted TAT’s adaptability and innovative approach to presenting Thailand to the world as a preferred vacation destination. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to more sustainable and responsible tourism, which offers tourists meaningful travel experiences throughout Thailand. (NNT)















