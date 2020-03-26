TAT update – Thailand invokes ‘Emergency Decree’ March – April to combat COVID-19

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform international and domestic tourists that Thai Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, has invoked the “Emergency Decree” across the nation, effective from 26 March to 30 April, 2020.

TAT understands that the move comes in response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in Thailand, which sees a total of 934 accumulated confirmed infections today including 107 new cases. So far, the virus has claimed four lives in Thailand. Thus the “Emergency Decree” has been invoked to allow the Prime Minister to launch appropriate measures to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus.

In addition to previously announced measures, including temporary closure of venues, cancellation of events and festivals, etc., the Prime Minister said more measures would be announced to limit people’s movements.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). Travelers can also keep up-to-date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

This press release is published on 25 March, 2020, at 15.30 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.











