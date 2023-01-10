TAT to hold roadshow in China next month

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning a roadshow in China during the third week of February in an effort to tap into the Chinese tourism market and create tour packages for foreign independent travelers (FITs) and tour groups.

According to TAT, the roadshow will take place in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, and will be attended by approximately 120 business people from both China and Thailand.







In addition to the roadshow, Chinese online travel agent Ctrip will launch an online marketing campaign on social media to promote its tour packages in Thailand.

TAT estimates that around 300,000 Chinese travelers will come to Thailand in the first quarter of 2023, with the number expected to increase in the second quarter.







TAT offices in China and domestic tourism operators are also preparing for the return of Chinese tourists, following the resumption of flights between Thailand and China on January 18.

In preparation for the return of Chinese tourists, Thailand’s tourism businesses are making the necessary arrangements, with ferry companies in Koh Samui cleaning their ferries and preparing hand sanitizers for passengers. (NNT)

































