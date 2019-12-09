TAT launches Weekday Shock Price campaign

BANGKOK – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has combined efforts with the Thai Restaurant Association to organize a Weekday Shock Price campaign.

Miss Thapanee Kiatphaibun, Deputy Governor for Products and Tourism Business, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said today the “Weekday Shock Price” campaign offers attractive deals in services and products to encourage domestic travel and stimulate tourism during the week. The campaign is designed to distribute income from tourism more widely. The TAT is cooperating with tourism partners in creating special experiences for Thai tourists, with discounts of up to 80 percent on various products and tourism services such as plane tickets, accommodation, restaurant meals, health and beauty services, golf, shopping, recreation, travel packages, vehicle hire and yachts.

One of the participating partners is Thai Restaurant Association President Thaniwan Kulmongkhol. She said today she had seen a chance to create opportunities for Thai tourists and this would help promote the country’s local economic activity such as restaurants in provinces throughout Thailand. It will also encourage tourists to get to know leading Thai restaurants.

Members of the Thai Restaurant Association have been invited to offer special prices for the duration of the campaign which has already been well received. Many leading restaurants are participating in the campaign to make the best that Thailand has to offer, more accessible to Thai tourists on weekdays.