Suvarnabhumi to provide free parking during Year-end Holidays

BANGKOK – Suvarnabhumi Airport has announced that it will provide free parking spaces later this month.

Suvarnabhumi Airport Deputy Director Anan Wangchingchai made known that in welcoming the festive season, the airport will be exempting parking fees for those parking their cars in Zone C parking space, starting 8 a.m. on December 27, 2019 to 5 p.m. on January 2, 2020.

Zone C parking area is located on the eastern side of the airport. It can accommodate 718 cars.

Being quite far from the terminal, a free shuttle bus service will be provided every 15 minutes to bring passengers from the parking area to Gate 5 on the 4th Floor (Departure Hall) to drop off passengers; it will drive down to Gate 5 on the 2nd Floor (Arrival Hall) to pick up arriving passengers to ferry them to the Zone C parking space.

Besides the temporarily installed route, the regular Shuttle Bus A line which runs between the Airport’s Bus terminal and the airport terminal will also be in service to transport passengers who are parked in Parking Zone C to Gate 3 and Gate 8 on the 1st Floor, then to Gate 5 on the 2nd Floor before returning to the bus terminal, which is located near the Zone C parking area.

For further information, one can reach the AOT Contact Center 1722, 24 hrs.